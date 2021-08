Folks, I've had it and need a break so we are taking a week off next week. The weather the country the tumultuous time we're in, the writing, the excuses, the fighting, the rhetoric, the social equalities, the EVERYTHING. I just need to get away from it for a while and get some work done on my ranch. Just a breath of fresh air and recharge the batteries. Some time to calm down and live normally. Then we'll be back on August 2. Take care and thank you so much for all your support over the years. It means more than you'll ever know. Best regards, Paul.