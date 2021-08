It’s highly unlikely anybody has ever said, “Gee, I wish I hadn’t learned how to do yoga, or breathe a little deeper or learn how to quiet my brain.”. Even before enduring 18 months of stress induced by the pandemic, learning all of the above might have ensured a better existence. Peaceful Warriors, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, has been helping children and adults attain such knowledge for the last few years by teaching yoga in schools, day cares, senior centers and community centers, and offering free classes to the community.