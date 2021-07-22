ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Summer Blood Shortages – Give Blood During LifeSouth’s Back to School Blood Drive

Cover picture for the articlePress release from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. As the national blood shortage continues, LifeSouth asks donors to help by donating blood during their Back to School Blood Drive. Blood donors who give blood at any LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile between...

