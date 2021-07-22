Help Summer Blood Shortages – Give Blood During LifeSouth’s Back to School Blood Drive

Glens Falls Community and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive. Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today!. Good Morning Donor Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one. We are now seeing the lowest turnout of donors since March 2020 and we need YOU. Please sign up today to donate! To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, go to: RedCrossBlood.org.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO