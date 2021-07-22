Lansdale police investigating after theft of flag holders from Lansdale Cemetery
NORRISTOWN, Pa. | The Montgomery County Commissioners condemned the theft of 56 flag holders from the historic Lansdale Cemetery last week, they announced on Thursday. Since the 1920s, the Commissioners have provided free flag holders for veteran’s graves across Montgomery County, officials say. These flag holders honor interred veterans by their period of conflict, and serve as a signal to the County’s over 60 volunteer veteran organizations who place flags on their graves every Memorial Day.www.wfmz.com
