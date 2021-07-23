‘Someday I May Need Help': San Diego Good Samaritan Has History of Running Toward Fires
When Mike Pallamary sees smoke, he rushes toward it. That’s what happened July 10 as he drove inland on Camino del Rio South in the Midway District. Smoke and flames poured out of a van that had pulled to the side of the road in front of The Rock Thrift Store. Pallamary ran up to the van, slid open the side door and saw a man in the driver’s seat and someone else sitting on the passenger side.www.nbcsandiego.com
