Panthers Sign Third-Round TE Tommy Tremble, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Notre Dame football program got strong play from Tommy Tremble during his time with the school, and he should be an x-factor at the next level. When Notre Dame football tight end Tommy Tremble announced that he was leaving school for the NFL, it brought a bunch of raised eyebrows. Tremble was not even the best tight end of the Irish’s roster last season, but obviously, he talked to the right people before deciding to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.