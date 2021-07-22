Cancel
Panthers Sign Third-Round TE Tommy Tremble, Wrap Up Draft Class

By Daniel Chavkin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers announced they signed TE Tommy Tremble to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday. The Panthers have now signed their entire 2021 draft class. Tremble, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020. Tremble elected to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. The Panthers drafted Tremble with pick No. 83 overall.

