Panthers Sign Third-Round TE Tommy Tremble, Wrap Up Draft Class
The Carolina Panthers announced they signed TE Tommy Tremble to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday. The Panthers have now signed their entire 2021 draft class. Tremble, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020. Tremble elected to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. The Panthers drafted Tremble with pick No. 83 overall.nfltraderumors.co
