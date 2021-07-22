Rickie Fowler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole. In his first round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.www.pgatour.com
