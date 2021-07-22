Gold trades lower to critical support and recovers after the release of U.S. jobless claims

In overseas trading last night, gold traded to a critical support level that occurs at $1793.70, which is based upon the 100-day moving average. Gold futures traded to a low today of $1791 which is a few dollars below this technical support level. This price point is also the 50% retracement from a data set that begins at the March lows of $1672, up to the highs achieved at the beginning of June when gold touched $1920.