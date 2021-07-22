Cancel
Gold trades lower to critical support and recovers after the release of U.S. jobless claims

By Gary Wagner
kitco.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn overseas trading last night, gold traded to a critical support level that occurs at $1793.70, which is based upon the 100-day moving average. Gold futures traded to a low today of $1791 which is a few dollars below this technical support level. This price point is also the 50% retracement from a data set that begins at the March lows of $1672, up to the highs achieved at the beginning of June when gold touched $1920.

