West Orange, NJ

There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Playground In New Jersey Called Prehistoric Playground

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 11 days ago

It’s an activity all kids seem to love: going to the playground. Of course, not all playgrounds are created equal. Some are more unique and inventive than others. That’s why we love New Jersey’s Prehistoric Playground, a play area for kids located in Turtle Back Zoo. The playground has a super fun theme: All the climbing equipment and play structures are inspired by dinosaurs. We all know prehistoric creatures are a hit with children, so they’ll be sure to love this adorable play area.

Located inside the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey, the Prehistoric Playground is a fun adventure for kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZodeY_0b5Gwq9Q00
TheNJPyro/Google Local

You'll find this fun and unique climbing area by the Essex Farm in the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48si0S_0b5Gwq9Q00
Essex County Turtle Back Zoo
Children will delight in meeting the animals at the petting zoo before letting their energy out in Prehistoric Playground.

Like the name suggests, all the climbing equipment is inspired by dinosaurs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szCKF_0b5Gwq9Q00
Essex County Turtle Back Zoo
There are so many things to jump and crawl with!

There is no shortage of dinosaur climbing equipment here.

Essex County Turtle Back Zoo

Children of all ages will love zooming down the slides here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bb7T_0b5Gwq9Q00
Christos/Trip Advisor

You'll get plenty of funny and adorable photos of the young ones playing around here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it9Io_0b5Gwq9Q00
thowidur chowdhury/Google Local

This is the perfect opportunity for parents to sit down and enjoy the shade while the children romp around and have an amazing time exploring the dinosaur structures. Once you’re done playing here, you can resume your zoo adventure — Turtle Back Zoo has so many cool animals to see, including giraffes, big cats, sea turtles, monkeys, and more.

Just a reminder, though: Prehistoric Playground is closed during winter and inclement weather.

The post There's A Dinosaur-Themed Playground In New Jersey Called Prehistoric Playground appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
