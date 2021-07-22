There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Playground In New Jersey Called Prehistoric Playground

It’s an activity all kids seem to love: going to the playground. Of course, not all playgrounds are created equal. Some are more unique and inventive than others. That’s why we love New Jersey’s Prehistoric Playground, a play area for kids located in Turtle Back Zoo. The playground has a super fun theme: All the climbing equipment and play structures are inspired by dinosaurs. We all know prehistoric creatures are a hit with children, so they’ll be sure to love this adorable play area.

Located inside the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey, the Prehistoric Playground is a fun adventure for kids.

You'll find this fun and unique climbing area by the Essex Farm in the zoo.

Like the name suggests, all the climbing equipment is inspired by dinosaurs.

There is no shortage of dinosaur climbing equipment here.

Children of all ages will love zooming down the slides here.

You'll get plenty of funny and adorable photos of the young ones playing around here.

Children will delight in meeting the animals at the petting zoo before letting their energy out in Prehistoric Playground.There are so many things to jump and crawl with!

This is the perfect opportunity for parents to sit down and enjoy the shade while the children romp around and have an amazing time exploring the dinosaur structures. Once you’re done playing here, you can resume your zoo adventure — Turtle Back Zoo has so many cool animals to see, including giraffes, big cats, sea turtles, monkeys, and more.

Just a reminder, though: Prehistoric Playground is closed during winter and inclement weather.

