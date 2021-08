This is something of an obvious point, but it's worth repeating, it seems to me. Lots of laypeople, in my experience, talk about private speech restrictions as violations of the First Amendment. They're not. Generally speaking, if you're kicked off Facebook, or fired by your private employer, or kicked out of your private club for your speech, that's not a First Amendment violation. (There are some complications involving, for instance, private entities following governmental commands, but those are rare.)