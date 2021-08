It is rankings season. As the 2021 NFL season draws closer and training camps are underway around the league, player evaluations commence. Specifically, the signal-caller. For every team, the quarterback is not only the face of the franchise and the highest-paid player on the roster, but the man under center holds the esteemed leadership role on the squad. The value of a quarterback is pivotal and, more often than not, determines a franchise’s future success.