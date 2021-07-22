Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 22--3pm Hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 PM Topics: GOP vows to pull out of Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects 2 members; Reps Jordan, Banks SLAM Pelosi after she rejects them for Jan 6 committee; Replace the Minneapolis Police Department? City Council to vote on ballot measure // The Seattle Way: I-90 homeless camp being cleared after dangerous debris-throwing incidents; Clearing homeless encampments 'not humane,' Washington DOT secretary says; City says West Seattle Bridge repairs are on schedule, but public remains frustrated // The Swamp: AOC paid $1.4 million to make 'Tax the Rich' shirts, other anti-capitalism merch; Biden spreads medical misinformation, talks gibberish in bizarre town hall // The Woke Report: China won't carry LeBron's 'Space Jam'; Clay Travis: ‘Go woke, get broke;’ Olympics suffer from loss of sponsors, NBA from loss of ratings; Staind Singer Aaron Lewis Angers Left with Conservative-Themed Song, Record Label Refuses to Cancel Him.

kvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Aaron Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Gop#City Council#Dot#Tax The Rich#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy