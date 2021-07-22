LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 22--3pm Hour

3 PM Topics: GOP vows to pull out of Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects 2 members; Reps Jordan, Banks SLAM Pelosi after she rejects them for Jan 6 committee; Replace the Minneapolis Police Department? City Council to vote on ballot measure // The Seattle Way: I-90 homeless camp being cleared after dangerous debris-throwing incidents; Clearing homeless encampments 'not humane,' Washington DOT secretary says; City says West Seattle Bridge repairs are on schedule, but public remains frustrated // The Swamp: AOC paid $1.4 million to make 'Tax the Rich' shirts, other anti-capitalism merch; Biden spreads medical misinformation, talks gibberish in bizarre town hall // The Woke Report: China won't carry LeBron's 'Space Jam'; Clay Travis: ‘Go woke, get broke;’ Olympics suffer from loss of sponsors, NBA from loss of ratings; Staind Singer Aaron Lewis Angers Left with Conservative-Themed Song, Record Label Refuses to Cancel Him.