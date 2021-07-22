Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GreenStat AS Brings In New Strategic Investors; AVG Group Sarl

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

OSLO, Norway and LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenStat AS ("GreenStat"), a green power producer in Norway, has taken an undisclosed investment from AVG Group Sarl (AVG). The two companies have entered into a strategic relationship in order to expand GreenStat's reach into the US and global markets and for AVG, priority deal flow in renewable energy projects.

GreenStat, as the name suggests, is part of a broad transition in Norway to move from the oil and gas industry to a renewable energy hub. Names such as StatKraft or previously StatOil were operated by the state in order to sustain the energy demands of the nation and export. Now, GreenStat is determined to step in as the leader of renewable energy in the Norwegian market and beyond. Most of their focus is on investments into Hydrogen infrastructure and hydrogen technology. Earlier this year, GreenStat took an investment from Aker Solutions, a former oil and gas development company in Norway. Aker is now focused on hydrogen innovation. "AVG is pleased to be a part of the GreenStat family, in order to expand the latest hydrogen technology to the US and Asian markets," says Karl Andersen, CEO of AVG.

About GreenStat

About Greenstat AS GREENSTAT was founded by Christian Michelsen Research (CMR), now NORCE, in 2015. The company aims to be a leading player in the transition from fossil to zero emission energy. The main focus areas are Green Hydrogen, Local Energy and Insight (decision support and analysis). GREENSTAT aims to develop a diversified portfolio of projects and subsidiaries within renewable energy and technology.

AVG Group Sarl

AVG manages the Nordic ESG and Impact Fund SCSp (the "Fund"). The strategy is to invest in energy transition technology (Climate Solutions) from fossil fuels to green alternatives. AVG invests into the local companies and then scales them globally. With offices in New York, Oslo and Luxembourg, the team delivers a global approach to ESG and Impact investing.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenstat-as-brings-in-new-strategic-investors-avg-group-sarl-301339950.html

SOURCE AV Group Sarl

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Avg#Investors#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Statkraft#Norwegian#Aker Solutions#Asian#Cmr#Norce#Local Energy#Avg Group Sarl Avg#Impact Fund#Climate Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fintech Leader Neville Crawley Joins OppFi As President To Help Lead And Grow Company's Innovative Technology, Product, And Go-to-market Strategies. (Photo: Business Wire)

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) (" OppFi"), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, announced that Neville Crawley, former CEO of the global fintech platform Kiva, has joined OppFi as President, reporting to OppFi CEO Jared Kaplan. This press release features multimedia....
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rezolute To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder, will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences. BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference -...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AcuityAds To Present At Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (Nasdaq: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, will be presenting at 3:00pm ET and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 th.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ColorComm Inc. Launches Industry Recruitment Platform 'ColorComm Search'

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries launches first of its kind online recruiting platform for multicultural talent in communications, ColorComm Search. ColorComm Search is a user-friendly technology platform which creates intentional...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Maison Luxe Announces New $250k Purchase Order From Signet Int'l

FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. ("Maison Luxe" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce a new purchase order agreement (the "Agreement") with Signet International Group ("Signet") ( SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products, whereby Maison Luxe will partner with Signet in the distribution of another $250k in luxury timepieces.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BigCommerce Partners With Sezzle Inc. As Its New Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later Partner

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced fintech company Sezzle Inc. as a new preferred buy now, pay later (BNPL) partner. Small and mid-market BigCommerce merchants will now have the ability to offer interest-free payment plans that support smart, risk-free shopping for consumers, including high-risk borrowers and younger shoppers looking to build credit and buy with a purpose.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today reported that on August 2, 2021, the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company's 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan to five newly hired employees. The inducement grants were approved by the Company's compensation and talent strategy committee pursuant to a delegation by the Company's board of directors and were made as a material inducement to each employee's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation. The Company granted:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes And GE Healthcare Sign Exclusive U.S. Manufacturing And Distribution Agreement

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for medical imaging and therapeutic applications, and GE Healthcare today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States. Under the contract terms, GE Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit will manufacture and supply NorthStar with I-123 capsules under the NorthStar label using a new, state-of-the-art production system at its facility in Arlington Heights, Ill. Upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals, NorthStar will retain exclusive U.S. marketing and distribution rights for these I-123 capsules, which will be available in 100µCi and 200µCi formulations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo Releases 12th Annual ESG Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo" or the "Firm") today announced the launch of its 12th ESG Report, "The Apollo ESG Effect." The report details Apollo's holistic approach to ESG integration in order to drive investment performance and positive impact across the Firm, its companies, and communities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silicon Labs Announces Commencement Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer To Purchase Up To $1.0 Billion Of Its Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase in cash up to $1.0 billion in value of shares of its issued and outstanding common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not less than $140.00 per share nor greater than $160.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase dated August 3, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase") and the related letter of transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal") , as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISW Holdings Files To Change Name To BlockQuarry Corp.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that it has officially filed for a corporate name change to "BlockQuarry Corp." The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Piedmont Secures Nine FRP & Coupling Orders And Signs Five New Distribution Agreements In LATAM

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) - H 2O Innovation Inc. ("H 2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce that its Piedmont business line, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, secured new orders for fiber reinforced polyester ("FRP") cartridge filter housings and duplex stainless couplings, totalling $4.0 M. The team also signed five new distribution agreements in Latin America ("LATAM").

Comments / 0

Community Policy