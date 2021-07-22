Lord & Taylor’s Beauty Dept. Has a Menopause Category + Features PAUSE WELL-AGING Skincare!
“We are thrilled about our partnership with Lord & Taylor,” says Rochelle Weitzner, CEO/Founder of Pause Well-Aging.,“Not only are they a storied 195-year-old retailer with an incredible customer base, they are also the first retailer to create a beauty category called menopause beauty. Our partnership will be heavily focused around customer education and her beauty needs during this life stage.”la-story.com
Comments / 0