Updates coming to Milner Library’s electronic resource access

On July 26, Milner Library’s authentication process for electronic resources will transition from EZProxy to OpenAthens. Users should not notice any changes when accessing Milner’s electronic resources; however, any saved URLs that begin with https://login.libproxy.lib.ilstu.edu/login?url= will need to be updated. Please check ReggieNet, course syllabi, and other instructional materials to ensure that outdated links are updated for future courses. For more information on how to generate a new working link, please visit https://illinoisstate.libanswers.com/faq/348722.