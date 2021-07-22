Following Months-long Negotiation, Unifor Reaches Tentative Deal With Bell Covering Craft Workers

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor reached a tentative deal with Bell Craft after an eight-month bargaining process involving local unions spread across Quebec and Ontario.

"I give the members and the bargaining committee my congratulations for leading the path on this critical round of telecommunications negotiations, and for securing a deal," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "This past year, people across Canada realized the importance of our telecommunications sector, and the workers who make it run. The strength of our telecom industry is thanks to passionate, skilled, and unionized workers like Unifor's members in Bell Craft units."

The tentative agreement was reached on Thursday, July 22, 2021, and was unanimously recommended by the bargaining committee. No details will be released until the tentative agreement is voted on by the membership at upcoming ratification meetings.

" Bell Craft workers secured this deal through their solidarity and commitment to fight for good jobs. As the year continues, more than 12,000 Unifor members in telecom will follow suit, and I know that Unifor's wider telecom membership will remain just as united," said Renaud Gagné, Unifor Quebec Director.

Unifor's Bell Craft membership includes 3520 workers, united by their 24 local unions in Ontario and 8 in Quebec.

