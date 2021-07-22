Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Belong Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belong Acquisition Corp. (BLNGU) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $150,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BLNGU" and will begin trading on July 23, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLNG" and "BLNGW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Loop Capital Markets LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are serving as co-managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or emailing a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com or by contacting Loop Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 111 West Jackson Boulevard, Suite 1901, Chicago, Illinois, 60604 or emailing a request to loopecm@loopcapital.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that such offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Deason jen@belongcapital.co 347-824-5651

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Sec#Belong Acquisition Corp#The Company Of#Company#Blngw#Wells Fargo Securities#Loop Capital Markets Llc#R Seelaus Co#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Minim Announces Closing Of $25 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

MANCHESTER, NH , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (MINM) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $22.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $100 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Avidity intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Avidity. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering And Uplisting To Nasdaq

JERICHO, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc., ("Paltalk," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,159,400 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $3.00 per share. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market, on August 3, 2021, under the symbol "PALT". Paltalk expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing Of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its SaaS platform, working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $474,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. A number of other large...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.
Canton, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Destination XL Group, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 31, 2021

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silicon Labs Announces Commencement Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer To Purchase Up To $1.0 Billion Of Its Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase in cash up to $1.0 billion in value of shares of its issued and outstanding common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not less than $140.00 per share nor greater than $160.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase dated August 3, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase") and the related letter of transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal") , as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bausch Health To Reduce Debt By $350 Million

LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it will reduce debt by $350 million through the redemption of outstanding senior notes, using cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Bausch Health will redeem $350 million aggregate...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TELA Bio To Participate In Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41 st Annual Growth Conference.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rezolute To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder, will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences. BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference -...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Maison Luxe Announces New $250k Purchase Order From Signet Int'l

FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. ("Maison Luxe" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce a new purchase order agreement (the "Agreement") with Signet International Group ("Signet") ( SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products, whereby Maison Luxe will partner with Signet in the distribution of another $250k in luxury timepieces.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISW Holdings Files To Change Name To BlockQuarry Corp.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that it has officially filed for a corporate name change to "BlockQuarry Corp." The...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Arbutus To Present At Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM ET.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Crawford & Company Board Declares Dividends

On July 30, 2021, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.06 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy