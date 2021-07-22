Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

NewScape Studios Partners With TBNR Productions Led By YouTube Star Preston Arsement To Launch PrestonCartoonz

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewScape Studios has formed their first partnership deal with outside talent to produce co-op YouTube content. The new channel, PrestonCartoonz, animates new media creator Preston Arsement and his wife Brianna, with new videos dropping every Friday. The first series has been met with much success, with each video achieving upwards of 1 million views, while the channel's content has been viewed over 4.5 million times in just over 2 weeks since inception. The creative team at NewScape Studios is excited to be on the forefront of creating next level content for fans to enjoy, and look forward to expanding the channel's storyline. CEO Cory Crater of NewScape Studios is laser-focused on his brand's continued development as the new media space continues to expand.

"Collaborating with creators who understand how the platform works and produce bigger, better, and bolder content like Preston is important to me. We share a vision and commitment to consistent innovation. It's exciting to see how partnerships like this can create new opportunities for both parties." - Cory Crater, CEO, NewScape Studios

About NewScape Studios:NewScape Studios is a media production company located in two of the USA's greatest cities - Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas. The innovative team of over 40 employees specializes in animation and machinima production. Together, they have produced 12 popular YouTube channels to date, with original, quality content that keeps subscribers engaged. GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro are a few of the channels/brands that have been artfully brought to life for consumers to enjoy throughout the world. Learn more: Newscapepro.com | YouTube

Contact: Paula SteurerSterling Public RelationsDirect: 949. 200. 6566 Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newscape-studios-partners-with-tbnr-productions-led-by-youtube-star-preston-arsement-to-launch-prestoncartoonz-301339952.html

SOURCE Newscape Studios

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preston Arsement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Star#New Media#Innovation#Prestoncartoonz#Gametoons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosDIY Musician Blog

CD Baby Achieves YouTube Preferred Partner Status

We’re thrilled that YouTube has named CD Baby as a flagship member of their Preferred Distributor Program. CD Baby’s inclusion in the Preferred Distributor Program means that YouTube now recommends us to artists who want to distribute music to YouTube. In addition to delivering your music to YouTube Music, CD...
New York City, NYNew York Post

YouTuber Elena Taber’s top travel and sustainable products

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. NYC-based YouTuber Elena Taber, 24, has backpacked the Swiss Alps and slept in tents along the Arabian desert. And, while the full-time creator with almost 625,000 subscribers adores her bouts of whimsical wanderlust, producing vlogs and inside looks of the Big Apple is her digital bread and butter.
Hicksville, NYdallassun.com

Can B Corp. Partners with Group of Professional Hollywood Stuntmen and World Champion Action Sports Athletes for CBD Products, Expects to Launch New CBD Brand by End of Summer

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce a partnership with a company expected to market select existing Can B Corp. CBD products and launch a new CBD brand by the end of summer. The entity consists of a group of Professional Hollywood Stuntmen and World Champion Action Sports Athletes.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Samsung, `Parasite' Producer CJ ENM Partner on New Virtual Production Studio

LONDON—Samsung Electronics Co. has announced a partnership with CJ ENM, the entertainment and media group behind the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite” film, to build a virtual production studio. Combining Samsung’s cutting-edge Micro LED technology with CJ ENM’s globally recognized content production expertise is part of an initiative to encourage innovation and...
Behind Viral VideosThe Drum

Brave Bison launches the BBC's The Rap Game UK on YouTube

Brave Bison is once again working with the BBC once again to promote the third series of their hit show The Rap Game UK across their YouTube network. BBC Three’s popular show The Rap Game UK is back for a third series, which sees rap legends DJ Target, Krept and Konan hunt for the next big MC to take over the scene.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Set To Launch Their Own Home Shopping Livestream On YouTube

WWE sent out the following email today, announcing that they’ll be holding a YouTube livestream where fans will be able to shop for WWE products. There is also be an exclusive interview with AJ Styles and Omos that will be featured. You can check out the email below:. “Join WWE...
TV & Videosmpamag.com

CEO on launching a lifestyle-led real estate show

Craig Sewing, the CEO of San Diego-based Ignite Now Media and TV show host, has announced the forthcoming launch of a video review-and-search engine aimed at the real estate sector. Entitled Volo, the video platform is being billed as an opportunity for mortgage lenders to improve relations with real estate...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

BBC Studios Productions Names Martha Brass COO

BBC Studios Productions has named Martha Brass its COO. Reporting to Ralph Lee, CEO of BBC Studios Productions, she will work alongside him “with key stakeholders across BBC Studios and the BBC group to deliver Studios Productions’ ambitious growth plan and meet the needs of its wide pool of clients,” the unit of BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, said Thursday.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Sun Belt Studio Launches, First Production to Air Thursday on ESPN+

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt announced the launch of its in-house, state-of-the-art studio and control room at the Superdome on Tuesday. The first production from the new facility will be for Sun Belt Football Media Day on Thursday, July 22. The Sun Belt Studio will allow the conference office to produce special events, conference championships and behind-the-scenes shoulder content in-house.
EconomyRadio Online

New Owners of TM Studios Launch Slate of New Products

TM Studios, recently purchased by Dave Bethell, Greg Clancy and Chris "UK" Stevens, launches a new line-up of products and the newly revamped tmstudios.com. This launch includes the new TM Next updating jingle service, TM Production Music for spot and promo production, and TM Commercial, a bank of retail jingles for stations to sell to local advertisers.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Virtual Production Studios

With CJ ENM (Asia’s leading entertainment and media group, known for the Oscar-winning film Parasite,) Samsung is building a virtual production studio to support the future of video content. Samsung is supplying its state-of-the-art display technology, The Wall, to CJ ENM’s virtual studio, so that the boundless LED technology can be leveraged.
Makeuptalentrecap.com

Adam Lambert Launches Makeup Tutorial Series on YouTube

We know by now that Adam Lambert is a king of all things flashy and fabulous. Now, he has decided to take his on-stage glam to the internet. Lambert is excited to share the first video in a series of makeup tutorials on YouTube. While Lambert is known for showing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy