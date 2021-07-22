Cancel
Princeton, MN

1 dead, 2 injured in house explosion and fire in Princeton

 11 days ago

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a house in Princeton Thursday left one person dead and two others with unknown injuries. Emergency personnel responded shortly after noon and discovered a collapsed structure that was fully engulfed in flames, officials said. A 39-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, both of Princeton, were found outside the residence and transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

