Geography. History. Tradition. Notre Dame’s relationship with the Big Ten Conference runs deep, with countless highlights – and some scattered lowlights – seared in the minds of Irish fans. It is a bond that stretches back to the very spark of the Notre Dame football tradition, a November day in 1887 when the Michigan football team taught some Notre Dame students how to play this new game sweeping the land while waiting to catch the train in South Bend that would take them to Chicago for a Thanksgiving game against Northwestern.