Dowagiac, MI

Lillian H. Holmer, of Dowagiac

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 11 days ago

Lillian H. Holmer, 94, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Maple Lake Assisted Living in Paw Paw. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Roy Jeffery officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Hope, pawsofhope.org/lend-a-paw, or to Plymouth Congregational Church, 123 1st St., Watervliet, MI, 49098. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

leaderpub.com

