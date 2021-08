Duke Ragan (USA) defeated Kurt Walker (IRE) – Our guy did it! Duke Ragan proved he is a big-game fighter, rising to the moment, and beating Walker in a razor-tight bout that now secures Ragan an Olympic medal. Ragan has been a stand-out fighter in the Olympics since he is a blue-collar fighter, who works more so in silence rather than loudly, but each and every fight he has improved in. Despite a split decision victory, Ragan did enough in this bout from start to finish, and more so, rocked Walker twice in the third round, to seal the deal. Good job, Duke, that was awesome to watch.