MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis families had the opportunity to take their safety concerns directly to the chief of police Monday evening. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo and Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson took part in a community conversation at the North Community YMCA. One resident asked whether there’s a plan to put more officers on the streets of north Minneapolis, where six children have been shot in recent weeks. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson and Chief Medaria Arradondo (credit: CBS) “I cannot allow our babies to be shot, and to this day no one knows and not bringing forward who shot our children?” Arradondo said. Chief...