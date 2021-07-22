Football Manager: Women's football to be included in the game
Sports Interactive and Sega - the companies behind Football Manager - have announced that women's football is coming to the iconic game. Over the past 28 years, FM has built a huge database of men's football, including players and managers with realistic ratings and attributes. With calls for years that the franchise should release a women's football version of the game, Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, has explained why including women's football into the FM game is actually even better.www.fourfourtwo.com
