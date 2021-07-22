Cancel
Video Games

Football Manager: Women's football to be included in the game

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Interactive and Sega - the companies behind Football Manager - have announced that women's football is coming to the iconic game. Over the past 28 years, FM has built a huge database of men's football, including players and managers with realistic ratings and attributes. With calls for years that the franchise should release a women's football version of the game, Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, has explained why including women's football into the FM game is actually even better.

SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: What to expect in the women's football tournament

The Olympics officially start in Tokyo on 23 July - but football, one of 33 sports to feature at the Games, kicks off two days earlier. Team GB have entered a women's team for the second time - and first since 2012, where they reached the quarter-finals in London. Their...
SoccerAdvanced Television

90min named Team GB Women’s Football content partner

Football community, 90min, has been selected as the official home for GB Women’s Football team content, which includes creation and distribution. As a part of this partnership, 90min is the only media outlet on the ground and in the training camp with GB Women’s Football, capturing content leading up to the Olympic Games, which will be distributed over the coming weeks as a way for fans to stay engaged and get to know the players.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB women's football take the knee

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Great Britain women's football team began the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by taking the knee before...
Fort Scott, KSkoamnewsnow.com

Fort Scott CC to start women’s flag football program

FORT SCOTT, Ks. – Fort Scott Community College is starting a women’s flag football program. “I think it’s just an amazing opportunity to be able to get women more inclusive in football,” says head coach Aprell Williams. “Because of the closeness of the two sports, they will feel like, hey, men are playing football and so are women…. women can really do anything.”
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Sports Interactive announces multi-year project to bring women's football to Football Manager

Sports Interactive and Sega today announced that a multi-year multi-million project has began to bring women's football into the Football Manager series. The developer added that this will not be a standalone women's football simulation, but fully incorporated into Football Manager, "with managers able to take control of either men’s or women’s clubs and move between them seamlessly."
Sportsrealsport101.com

Arrival of women's football will "enrich your experience" says FM

"The team is starting from the bottom" when it comes to data. Sports Interactive has announced women's teams will be arriving in the Football Manager series in the coming years. Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive said: "There’s no hiding that there’s currently a glass ceiling for women’s football...
NFLbuccaneers.com

Women's Summit for Careers in Football: Session Two

A first-of-its-kind program ran by an NFL club in collaboration with the league featuring a series of informative classes with senior coaching staff and club executives providing insight into the skills, responsibilities and objectives of leaders in the NFL. Watch session two now, hosted by Adam Schefter, our second session of the Women's Summit for Careers in Football goes behind the scenes on what it takes to build a championship roster.Fans can register now at bccn.rs/Summit to be among the first to view Session Three and receive updates on Women's Summit programming.
Canton, OHamericanfootballinternational.com

Women’s Football Alliance Championships set for this weekend

With more than 60 teams across the country, the Women’s Football Alliance, WFA, is the largest women’s football league in the United States. The league’s 2021 national championship is set to be held on July 23rd and 24th at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The WFA is divided into three divisions, and the Division 2 and Division 3 championship games are scheduled for Friday 23 July, with the Division 1 game to take place on Saturday 24 July.
NFLvikings.com

Vikings Host Inaugural Women's Football Operations Summit

More and more women are pursuing – and succeeding in – careers in football, and the Vikings have played an important role in that. The Vikings on Monday hosted their first inaugural Women's Football Operations Summit, during which they virtually welcomed nearly 40 women or non-binary individuals who have interest in, and a passion for, the sports industry and specifically working on the football side of an NFL team.
SportsBBC

Women's Olympic football: USA held to draw by Australia

World champions the United States were held to a goalless draw by Australia in their final group game in the women's football tournament at Tokyo 2020. They finished runners-up in Group G after Sweden beat New Zealand 2-0 to claim top spot with three wins. The USA and Sweden are...
WorldBirmingham Star

China women's football team exits Olympics after Dutch defeat

The Steel Roses were knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics after a humiliating 8-2 defeat to the Netherlands saw them finish bottom of Group F. YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China women's football team ended their journey at the Tokyo Olympics after a dismal 8-2 defeat against the Netherlands in the group stage on Tuesday.

