Football Manager: Women's football to be included in the game

A first-of-its-kind program ran by an NFL club in collaboration with the league featuring a series of informative classes with senior coaching staff and club executives providing insight into the skills, responsibilities and objectives of leaders in the NFL. Watch session two now, hosted by Adam Schefter, our second session of the Women's Summit for Careers in Football goes behind the scenes on what it takes to build a championship roster.Fans can register now at bccn.rs/Summit to be among the first to view Session Three and receive updates on Women's Summit programming.