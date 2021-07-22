One great jump on a dreary day in May enabled Fontana’s McCoy to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
It appeared to be a terrible day for a track meet. But it turned into a triumphant day for Rachel McCoy. A South Texas day two months ago that began with an ominous weather forecast produced a metaphorical zephyr that lifted McCoy, a 25-year-old graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, soaring over the high jump bar at six feet five inches, across the Pacific Ocean and to Japan for the 2021 Olympics.www.fontanaheraldnews.com
