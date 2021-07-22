Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fontana, CA

One great jump on a dreary day in May enabled Fontana’s McCoy to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

By JERRY SOIFER
Fontana Herald News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appeared to be a terrible day for a track meet. But it turned into a triumphant day for Rachel McCoy. A South Texas day two months ago that began with an ominous weather forecast produced a metaphorical zephyr that lifted McCoy, a 25-year-old graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, soaring over the high jump bar at six feet five inches, across the Pacific Ocean and to Japan for the 2021 Olympics.

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
City
Clovis, CA
Fontana, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
City
Fontana, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Inika Mcpherson
Person
Vashti Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Usa Track And Field#U S Olympic#Cif#Olympic Trials#Long Island University#Chaffey College#The Diamond League#The U S Trials#Cardinaleway#Mazda#The University Of Oregon#Green#American#Eugene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy