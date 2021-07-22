Cancel
Thursday's NHL: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman pledges to cooperate with investigation

Detroit News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. The team’s president of hockey operations and general manager refused to answer a question about a meeting concerning the allegations 11 years ago that he was reported to be part of. Bowman cited ongoing litigation — the Blackhawks face two lawsuits — as well as the investigation being run by a formal federal prosecutor.

