Thursday's NHL: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman pledges to cooperate with investigation

Good Sunday to all, good start of a new month to all. August is historically known as the “dead” month in sports media, unless you’re a rabid baseball fan. I used to be a rabid fan of baseball and still like to have a game on TV now and then, but am not the same passionate fan of youth. Most sports writers would probably say that. Let’s do some hockey notes, though, starting with a very ugly story involving Sharks forward Evander Kane: