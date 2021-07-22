Broncos know preseason hype means nothing: 'Nobody has done anything yet'

Last season, Drew Lock was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. That statement is as undeniable as it gets. When he was on the field he was dismal but he didn’t even start the full season as he dealt with injuries. Going beyond the eye test, the stats confirmed that Lock was the worst starting QB in the NFL. This incredibly poor performance left the young QB fighting for his job against new acquisition Teddy Bridgewater. But this shouldn’t be the end of Lock. Here’s why Drew Lock should be the starter for the 2021-2022 season.