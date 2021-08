On the July 24, 2021 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW World Champion and Executive Vice President (and also massive gamer) stated that the AEW console game headed up by Yuke’s and former Aki developer Hideyuki Iwashita will be coming to a new platform. It was known to be headed to consoles, but it will now be heading to PCs as well. Now this isn’t altogether shocking, but it is especially interesting with Steam Deck because that means that there will be a way to enjoy the game wherever you are thanks to the horsepower the device provides.