Everything You Need to Know About Battlefield Portal

estnn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield Portal brings the best experiences from previous games into the present day. Battlefield 2042 already has many fans excited months before launch. With its modern-day setting, massive maps and new features, Battlefield 2042 is set to be one of the best Battlefield experiences yet. Today, EA revealed Battlefield Portal, an experience that brings the best of prior games into 2042, allowing you to create custom modes.

#Everything You Need#Need To Know#Battlefield 3#Battlefield Portal#Ea#Bad Company 2#Bf Portal#Battlefield 2042#Noshahr Canals#Bf 3 Rrb
