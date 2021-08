Looking for the best headsets for PS5 or PS4 is a smart idea. Great games deserve great audio gear, and perhaps your current headset isn't up to your exacting standard. Our list consists of many class-leading options to pick your replacement headset from, whether you're looking for something with wires or without, and whatever your budget may be. And the good news is that while the console is still tricky to find in stock, you can at least take your pick of compatible headsets right now.