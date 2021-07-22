Cancel
San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 22nd

By Kris Boone
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsolated showers popping up across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Winds have turned out of the southeast bringing some of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Ridging in the upper levels from the west will continue to suppress any strong or severe storms from forming. Temperatures will be a bit hotter as well with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Tonight skies will clear out with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

