Newport County, RI

YMCA Breaks Ground on Renovation

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens were on hand for a July 14 groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the $15 million expansion and renovation of the Newport County YMCA in Middletown. YMCA leaders, volunteers, and board members have spent the past two years raising funds to modernize the aging facility, which was constructed in 1974 when the YMCA was relocated from its first home in Newport. The YMCA purchased the eight acres of land it occupies for $1.2 million from the John Clarke Trust in 2018.

