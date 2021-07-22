Get Ready for a Roundabout

Crews have begun working on the roundabout and J.T. Connell Highway south of the roundabout towards the existing dog park. Temporary lane shifts will occur as work near U-Haul progresses. Crews will also keep up with removal and disposal of existing curb, sidewalks, and asphalt roadway. Police details and flaggers will be on hand to help manage local traffic. Access to local businesses will be maintained during construction. Read more about the Pell Bridge ramp realignment project on page 12. (Photo by David Hansen)