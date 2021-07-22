Review: “The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+ at Actors Temple Theatre

Kevin Chamberlin is one of those actors who just makes any musical, TV show, or movie better. He’s a reliably funny, warm presence who always brings real humanity and groundedness to all sorts of outlandish characters and worlds. A generation grew up with him as butler Bertram on the 2011-2015 Disney Channel hit “Jessie,” while others, like me, first heard his voice on cast albums and in Broadway shows. He originated the roles of Horton in “Seussical” and Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family” – characters that have since been played by thousands of high schoolers and community theater performers – and has eight other Broadway credits to his name (“Chicago,” “Disaster,” “Wicked”) since his debut in 1992’s “My Favorite Year.” He recently co-starred in Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of “The Prom” and was seen in the smash hit “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” performing a song he also wrote.