Review: “The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+ at Actors Temple Theatre
“The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+” is an adaptation of the Oscar Wilde Play “The Importance of Being Earnest” and brings a delightfully charming new take on the piece. The story stayed pretty true to the text, only changing words here and there to accommodate for the different setting of New York. The only change being that every relationship was changed from a straight relationship to a gay relationship and delightful transitions, dance sequences, and tableaus were added throughout. These added a sort of electrifying energy to the performance and made it stand out among other adaptations.www.onstageblog.com
Comments / 1