Editorial: City attorney derides ‘local media’ for… doing our job?
During Trinidad’s regular city council meeting Tuesday night, City Attorney Les Downs did some editorializing of his own as he emotionally advised council to not discuss matters that arise in executive session and criticized “our local media” for asking council members for comment on city decisions related to local restaurants and the city’s ongoing issues with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.www.thechronicle-news.com
