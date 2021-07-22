Crypto firm names Kraninger top lobbyist

NESTLÉ’S TOP LOBBYIST JUMPS TO P&G: Nicole Collier, who spent the last half decade as director of government relations at Nestlé, has joined Procter & Gamble as vice president of U.S. government relations. Prior to joining Nestlé, Collier spent six years at the Podesta Group, where she was a principal, and served as a federal policy adviser to now-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm while Granholm was governor of Michigan. “Procter & Gamble has been a longstanding fixture in millions of homes across the globe, including my own,” Collier said in a statement. “From leading brands on the shelf to their commitment to being a force for good and a force for growth around the world, P&G consistently steps forward as a model corporate citizen. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work advocating for this dynamic company and every consumer who uses our products.”