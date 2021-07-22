Cancel
Business

Crypto firm names Kraninger top lobbyist

By Georgia Kromrei
Housing Wire
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency looms, Solidus Labs has appointed former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Kathy Kraninger to grease the wheels. Solidus Labs, which creates cryptocurrency market surveillance tools, appointed Kraninger, who led the CFPB from 2018 to 2021, to lead the company’s regulatory efforts as its vice president of regulatory affairs.

Former top U.S. consumer regulator joins crypto risk monitoring firm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency startup Solidus Labs has hired the former director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as its top regulatory official, she told Reuters. Kathy Kraninger is the latest former Trump administration official to land in the booming digital currency industry as it beefs up on...

