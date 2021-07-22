Cancel
Health

CDC advisory committee voices support for immunocompromised people getting boosters

By Cheyenne Haslett, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ATLANTA) — During the last year and a half, immunocompromised people have been at extremely high risk for the virus. And for many, the COVID vaccine didn’t change that. That’s why a group of independent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts at a Thursday meeting largely voiced support for allowing immunocompromised people to talk to their doctors about getting a third shot, a booster, that could increase their antibody response to vaccines.

southernillinoisnow.com

