TRADING UPDATES: Tekcapital investee and Puma VCT 13 raise funds

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment firm - Says portfolio company Lucyd's Innovative Eyewear subsidiary has launched a new Regulation Crowdfund. They are seeking to raise USD500,000 at a USD20 million pre-money valuation. The proceeds are earmarked for building inventory to meet increasing customer demand from its e-commerce and retail sales channels.

