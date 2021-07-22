TRADING UPDATES: Tekcapital investee and Puma VCT 13 raise funds
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment firm - Says portfolio company Lucyd's Innovative Eyewear subsidiary has launched a new Regulation Crowdfund. They are seeking to raise USD500,000 at a USD20 million pre-money valuation. The proceeds are earmarked for building inventory to meet increasing customer demand from its e-commerce and retail sales channels.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0