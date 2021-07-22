Cancel
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS-Still a mostly muted response to beats

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

* Technology leads S&P sector gainers; financials biggest. * U.S. dollar, gold, crude up; U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. STILL A MOSTLY MUTED RESPONSE TO BEATS (1420 EDT/1820 GMT) So far this earnings season, U.S....

www.lse.co.uk

Related
Marketskitco.com

Falling bond yields push spot gold prices back to 200-day moving average

(Kitco News) - The gold market has found a new bounce in its step, with the cash market retesting its 200-day moving average as bond yields continue to drop. Bond yields in New York 's afternoon session dropped to a session low of 1.16%, which in turn has pushed spot gold prices to $1,815.40 an ounce, roughly unchanged on the day. Gold 's futures prices on Comex are still trading under the 200-day moving average but are near session highs.
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Stocksinvesting.com

'Tug of war' as investors digest mixed market messages

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks rose, 10-year Treasuries were flat and oil prices fell on Tuesday as markets weighed mixed signals from corporate earnings and economic growth data. Wall Street's main stock indexes were choppy in morning trading but later turned positive, with notable gains from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Eli Lilly...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; peso, won fall

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.230 109.28 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3532 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.918 27.932 +0.05 Korean won 1152.200 1150.9 -0.11 Baht 32.950 32.93 -0.06 Peso 49.935 49.85 -0.17 Rupiah 14370.000 14420 +0.35 Rupee 74.340 74.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.223 4.2235 +0.01 Yuan 6.465 6.462 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.230 103.24 -5.48 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 27.918 28.483 +2.02 Korean won 1152.200 1086.20 -5.73 Baht 32.950 29.96 -9.07 Peso 49.935 48.01 -3.86 Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30 Rupee 74.340 73.07 -1.72 Ringgit 4.223 4.0200 -4.81 Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.99 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St falls as Delta worries outweigh earnings, M&A cheer

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, as concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus took the shine off an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity. Only four of the 11 S&P indexes were higher in early trading and...
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted after Monday's gains

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Tuesday following a negative session in Asia and after solid gains a day earlier. The FTSE 100 was called to open three points lower at 7,078. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson noted weakness in the Asian session and...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Firmly Positive After Seeing Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high. The major averages saw further upside going into...
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stock markets roar ahead, greenback steadies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounded ahead on Tuesday with solid gains being recorded by all the major indices. "We've been dealing with a tug of war between what has been a very strong economic recovery consistent with the reopening and that's playing out through corporate earnings," Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.
Businessetftrends.com

Are we in a Transitionary Period for Markets?

Warning flags went off around the market when data came out that U.S. inflation has risen above 4% the week of May 10th 2021. Has the first four months of 2021 started a transitionary period for markets? While the overall theme has pivoted from economic uncertainties due to COVID-19 related quarantines to concerns that the economy may overheat. Drivers of this pivot seem to be a faster-than-expected economic recovery coupled with record fiscal and monetary stimulus supplied by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate on Strong Consumer Debt Report

Gold prices consolidated, nearly forming another doji day which is a sign of indecision. This movement in the yellow metal was in tandem with an unchanged reading on the greenback. U.S. Yields moved lower as U.S. household debt rose by its highest dollar amount in 14 years during the second quarter. According to a report from the Federal Reserve, this change came thanks to a surge in the housing market.
Stocksinvesting.com

The 3 Smart Stocks to Buy and Watch for the Second Half of 2021

The benchmark indexes appear to be ending their first trading session of August in the green. However, given surging market volatility and the imminent threat of a rolling correction, investing in shares of industry leaders Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which have a stable performance history, could be a smart decision. Read on.The U.S. stock market has opened the first trading session of August in the green. Investors have lately been shrugging off concerns regarding the economic repercussions of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. This is because the U.S. officially fully recovered from the pandemic in the second quarter with 6.5% GDP growth. Moreover, a recently approved bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal and the Fed’s unabated loose monetary policy are expected to keep the market bullish, offsetting concerns related to the resurgence of COVID-19.
StocksForbes

August Stock Market Outlook

The S&P 500 rose for a fifth straight month in July, capping off its longest winning streak since 2018. Even as some volatility returned to the U.S. stock market, the major benchmarks were all up at least 12% for the year. With earnings season underway, investors continue to get more...
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Rally Continues As Earnings Beat Estimates

Last week, we discussed that as the market hit new highs, further upside was likely limited. To wit:. “While the upside remains somewhat limited, given the already substantial advance this year, the rally will alleviate downside concerns momentarily. However, with that said, the extremely low level of volatility this year is reminiscent of 2017. The reason is that “stability” is fragile. In other words, stability ultimately leads to instability.“
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Start the Week Higher

Investing.com - U.S. Stock futures moved higher in overnight trade on Sunday after retreating from fresh all-time highs touched last week, with all three major benchmarks posting the 6 th consecutive month of gains in July as weaker than local expected data, surging infections of the coronavirus Delta variant and a dovish Federal Reserve bolstered appetites for riskier assets.

