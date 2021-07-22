Cancel
NFL

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies from bike accident injuries

By Field Level Media
Marietta Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a bike accident last weekend. He was 58 years old. Knapp was biking near his home in Danville, Calif., on Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection. He suffered major head and body injuries and never regained consciousness. Knapp was surrounded by his mother, wife, three daughters and his brother when he died, the family said in a statement.

