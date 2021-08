This is the column I never wanted to write, yet one I feared in the back of my mind for almost a year might be unavoidable. And then Wednesday afternoon came the news nobody with an ounce of humanity in them wanted to hear: legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden announced he has an unspecified terminal medical condition. And the no-need-for-interpretation statement that followed -- “I’m at peace.” -- only added to the gut punch for so many of us.