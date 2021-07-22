Berks County Tennis Association's Merv Heller Memorial Scholarship gets endowment
Getting together at a recent ceremony to mark the endowment of the Berks County Tennis Association’s Merv Heller Memorial Scholarship by The Law Firm of Leisawitz Heller and Customers Bank are, from left, Maxwell Nice, BCTA board member; Jay Schreck, scholarship recipient from Wyomissing; Charles J. Phillips, president of Leisawitz Heller; Alex Pancu scholarship recipient from Conrad Weiser; Ryan Knarr, BCTA president; and Angie Lattanzio, vice president at Customers Bank.www.readingeagle.com
