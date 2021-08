Sean Toussi | Glo3D.com | CEO | Digital Merchandising for eCommerce Platforms using 2D, 3D Photography and Multimedia formats. I am a big fan of Elon Musk. He is an exceptional individual who has changed the world forever through creative technology problem-solving. This includes the online payment landscape with Paypal, the auto industry Tesla and even the potential for space “tourism” with his SpaceX company. The Neuralink is creating superhumans. The Boring is literally taking the boring out of daily commutes and traffic jams, while SolarCity is changing the average household’s use of the sun’s energy. All this is from one guy’s direction and vision.