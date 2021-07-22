Cancel
Marysville, CA

Point race No. 12 comes to Marysville Raceway Saturday

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 11 days ago
Driver Billy Wallace is the winged 360 sprint car point leader heading into Saturday’s point race No. 12 at Marysville Raceway. Photo courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

The action at Marysville Raceway continues to be fast and furious with this weekend’s edition of point race No. 12 featuring three divisions led by the popular winged 360 sprint cars, the hustling Hobby Stocks and Crate Sprints. Fans can experience the thrills and spills of grass roots dirt track racing this Saturday, July 24..

Pit gate for the competitors will open at 3 p.m.. Front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m.. Cars will hit the action-packed quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adults are $15, juniors and seniors $13. Kids ranging from 6-11 years old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Fans can also buy their tickets online by visiting our website www.marysvilleraceway.com. Please be advised, there is a $2 fee associated with each purchase on-line.

This Saturday night will mark the seventh championship point show for the Hobby Stocks. As of now, Jacob Johnson is the leader of this group. Johnson holds a 13-point edge over second spot Jesse Van Roekel. Two grizzled veterans are tied for third. Jerry Bartlett and Howard Law sit just 19 markers behind Johnson. Law leads the win total with three triumphs this year. Johnson and Bartlett each have one win. Devin Koranda rounds out the top five in points. An unprecedented 14 drivers have attended all six shows up to this point.

Billy Wallace continues to sit atop the winged 360 sprint car point standings. Wallace holds a 51-point advantage over Korey Lovell.

Right behind Korey is brother Kevin, who is just six-points out of second. Pat Harvey continues to hold down the fourth spot. With his win last Saturday night, Steel Powell has worked his way into the fifth spot.

Cameron Haney Jr. ended Brett Youngman’s streak of four main event wins in a row last time these warriors hit the track. Will Youngman start a new win streak this Saturday? Can Haney Jr. make it two in a row, or will we see a new winner?

