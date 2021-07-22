Cancel
Knox County, OH

The history of The Knox County Fair

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 12 days ago

Beginning in 1847, the first Knox County Fair was held at a local resident's home. With the successful turnout, it was then was moved to the county courthouse, and after that, the next 40 Knox County fairs were hosted on property north of Coshocton Avenue. It wasn't until the late 1920s that the fair was then moved to its current location on Fairgrounds Road, when it was purchased by the Knox County Commissioners after The Lake Hiawatha Park and Resort closed its doors in 1918.

