NHL-NHL’s schedule includes break to send players to Beijing Olympics

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 11 days ago

(Reuters) – The NHL released the schedule for its 2021-22 season on Thursday that featured the debut of the Seattle Kraken on opening night and a break in action next February to accommodate a potential deal to send players to the Beijing Olympics. Subject to reaching an agreement with the...

