Chicago Bears training camp is in full swing and the rumors are continuing to flow as the roster starts to take shape. Could the Bears trade away Justin Fields and Tarik Cohen for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Who gets traded by the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles? Can the Bears still sign Allen Robinson or could they trade him for Michael Thomas? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag. Wanna rep the potential starting quarterback of Da Bears? Get a brand news Justin Fields jersey at the link: http://chatsports.