Take a look at some of the top quotes from the fourth day of Chargers training camp. 1) Linebacker Kenneth Murray on having the fans back at training camp. "It's kind of a completely different vibe compared to last year. Obviously, last year there was nobody out here and nobody in the stands. It's good to have the fans back, have their energy here. We definitely feed off of their energy. It's just good to have people out here cheering you on."