A suspect has been taken in to custody following a call to Shreveport Police Thursday (7/29/21) night about an armed individual in Christus Highland Medical Center. Over 19 police units were dispatched to Christus Highland Medical Center after the call came in about someone brandishing a gun in a private office section of the medical complex. The hospital was placed on lockdown by Shreveport Police, while Officers with rifles swept the building. Just before 9pm Thursday evening the medical complex was cleared, and the suspect had apparently fled.