eXp Realty Culpeper office opens on Main Street
Ellen and Mike Butters have served the Culpeper community for the last 10 years under the EXIT Realty brand. They grew the brokerage to over 13 full-time, full-service agents, providing high-quality client care and have always been looking for ways to exceed their clients’ expectations by providing the newest and most exciting innovations in the real estate industry. They concluded that eXp Realty is the future of real estate brokerage.www.insidenova.com
